



The activities, organised in collaboration with the association ‘Mujeres Unidas de San Fulgencio’, will take place from 21 to 27 November.

16/11/2021 – The San Fulgencio Town Council has announced the events planned to commemorate the International Day Against Gender Violence in the municipality, organised by the Department of Women, led by Mª Ángeles Fernández, the Department of Social Welfare and Equality Policies of the village, led by Josefa Sampere, and the Department of Social Welfare of the urbanisations, Samantha Hull. In this sense, Fernandez has indicated that “from the Townhall we join together for another year to say ‘enough is enough’ to this problem for society and offer our support to all those women who suffer from it”.

In this way, and in collaboration with the association ‘Mujeres Unidas de San Fulgencio’, a march through the municipality has been organised for Sunday 21 November, which will begin in the Plaza de la Constitución in the town centre at 9.30am.

Once the march is over, “we will proceed to the reading of the manifesto, where we will remember the 37 women murdered for this cause in our country since the beginning of the year 2021”, said Fernández. The association also encourages participation in the rally on Wednesday 24 November which “like every Wednesday at the end of the month, is held to remember the women who suffer Gender Violence”, reported the councillor. It will also take place in the Plaza de la Constitución, from 19:00 hours.

The main activity for this year is the information and prevention campaign against Gender Violence, funded through the State Pact of the Ministry of Equality, which will take place in various areas of the municipality during the month of November. The action includes the installation of information tables on Thursday 25th at points such as the town halls in the urbanisation and the town centre and the Civic Centre.

Another of the places where they will be placed will be in the section of the IES La Encantá during recreation time, “with the aim of raising awareness among young people about this problem and that they know how to recognise the first signs of danger,” said Sampere.

This campaign also includes workshops in classrooms for students in 3º ESO and 4º ESO, as well as the installation of an information tent on 23, 27 and 30 November and 4 December, coinciding with the celebration of the market in the town centre and the urbanisation, “to publicise the different municipal resources and support networks to which women who unfortunately find themselves in this situation can turn”, said Hull.

The activities will continue from 20:30 hours at the headquarters of the women’s association, located on Avenida de Guardamar in San Fulgencio, with the screening of a film related to the theme which will be necessary to sign up before Tuesday 23. Also, on Saturday 27 from 20.30 hours, will be held at the School of Music the ‘Concert of Santa Cecilia and against Gender Violence’, offered by the Musical Union of San Fulgencio. Admission is free until full capacity is reached.

The councillors wanted to invite the entire population, always in compliance with the precautions in front of the Covid-19, “to participate in these events through which we want to raise awareness about this problem that affects so many women,” said the councillor for Social Welfare of the urbanisation area.

For her part, Sampere also stated that the San Fulgencio Town Council “will continue to work each and every day of the year to help women who need it, as well as to achieve equality between men and women in the municipality”.