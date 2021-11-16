Atletico de Catral CF defeat SC Torrevieja CF to top Valencia 1st Regional





ATLETICO de Catral CF defeated SC Torrevieja CF 2-1 top the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 table, with Torre slipping to seventh.

Racing San Miguel returned to winning form with a 4-1 win against Orihuela CF B to stop the rot during an injury hit period in recent weeks.

Racing eased away from the bottom echelons of the table, moving up to ninth, with Orihuela sitting second-bottom.

Racing San Miguel goals came from Dani O’Rourke (2) and Buján (2). O’Rourke gave Racing a half-time lead, with two goals from the penalty spot.

In the second half, Racing continued to dominate with debutant Buján netting twice to bag three important points.

Second placed CD Cox gained a 2-1 away win at CF Atletico Algorfa, who drop to fifth. Alguena CF slipped to fourth after a 2-1 away defeat against CF Rafal who move up three places to sixth.

Former Colombian professional club Millonarios FC midfielder Morales joins Racing San Miguel

RACING San Miguel have signed midfielder Kevin David Ruiz Morales for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season in a move from Cabezo de Torres.

Along with Murcian Preferente club Cabezo de Torres, Morales has played at CD Terranova, Jamundi FC and Selección Valle, from Colombia.

Before arriving in Spain, Morales played at Millonarios FC, a professional club from the Colombian capital.

“Kevin has been working with us for a couple of weeks and his quality and attitude are unbeatable,” said Racing president, Chema Valero.

Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club Racing San Miguel are hoping Morales will help kick-start their season after a dip in form, underlined by squad injuries.

“We had problems with the transfer in the FFCV but now he is ready to row with us to achieve common objectives, which we will surely achieve with his help,” added Valero.

Municipal Sports School of soccer

The Municipal Sports School of soccer of took place at the Municipal Stadium in Los Montesinos, that featured the 2012 Benjamin Category.