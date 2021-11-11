



PIOC PRESS RELEASE

Orihuela Costa has reached a tipping point, first there is the amount of construction or as some would say destruction that is underway around the Coast at the moment and the proposed further developments planned.

Obviously Cala Mosca comes to mind 2,200 properties, and then on the border of Campoamor and Mil Palmeras a further 950 properties, and there are signs further projects being signed off like Los Dolses and at the top of Calle Pavo Real been cleared and fenced off.

TODAY’S COMMERCIAL LAND IS TOMORROW’S NEW DEVELOPMENT, without any CONSCIENCE OR MORALS towards the environment or the ANTIQUATED INFRASTRUCTURE, this will bring more residents and families into the area which will add to the pressure of the antiquated system, but also could possibly add pressure to the education system as reported by the media.

“The Los Dolses Infant and Primary Centre is BURSTING AT THE SEAMS” which is already exceeded its proposed number of students and class rooms, went from 18 classrooms which it was designed for to a staggering 31.

SOMEBODY ALWAYS BENEFITS BUT IT IS ALWAYS ORIHUELA COSTA THAT PAYS DEARLY

NOW let’s talk about the general state of Orihuela Costa.

PIOC has been asked countless times about broken bins or the lack of them, this will never get sorted until this council agrees on a budget then it will take several hundred to replace the broken bins and to fill in any gaps

Then there is the rubbish collection which is erratic to say the least, residents put their waste but it is still there for several weeks especially garden waste,then there is the disposal of the general waste, when a driver starts their shift they have to allow a portion of the shift to take the waste to the other side of Benidorm to a land fill site then drive all the way back which could be around 3 hours.

It is impossible to miss the garden waste that lay’s around for weeks on end which attracts vermin and which also encourages others to dump their rubbish.

Now we turn our attention to the Infrastructure

None of us wants to be greeted by the potholes in the roads which plague Orihuela Costa , the parks falling apart around us there supposed to be a company who gets 75,000 euros a month to maintain the parks JUST FOR ORIHUELA COSTA

The usual damage when the rains come then it’s the usual repairs, the famous sink hole by Cabo Roig Beach, we are plagued by disaster after disaster,our mayor declared a few years ago the we live in a PARADISE, can anybody agree with that statement, maybe once Apon a time, but because of their great efforts they have taken a paradise and turned it into a nightmare.

Orihuela Costa needs to segregate from Orihuela City. If Pilar de la Horadada can, San Miguel and Los Montesinos, so can Orihuela Costa. The local businesses and Voters in Orihuela Costa have to speak up and say enough is enough,THIS IS AWAKE UP CALL FOR THE COAST TO ACT, Shame on the PP and the c’s for treating the residents of the coast with utter contempt, as second-class citizens.

We now know the way forward for Independence, if we campaign together, we can achieve what other towns and villages have successfully achieved, If you want your money spent on your town, Orihuela Costa.

We must act together, TOGETHER WE CAN! NOW IS NOT THE TIME FOR SITTING ON THE FENCE, Orihuela Costa has an image of a holiday resort, in a way it is BUT it is more than that, now more and more different Nationalities are moving in to live here full time, bringing investment and jobs, so in a way encouraging people to stay longer and longer each time they visit.

BUT the only way for the Coast to meet the needs and demands of the ever growing population is for Independence.

REGISTER TO VOTE, EVERY VOTE MATERS.