



The councillor for Equality, Almudena Baldó, announced a wide program of activities to celebrate the International Day against Gender Violence all of which have been organised in Orihuela City.

They range from the exhibition “From subjects to citizens – Spain 1965-1995”, with free entry, 16-30 November in the Aula de la CAM.

Also on 16 November at 7:00 p.m., Ana de Miguel, professor of Moral and Political Philosophy at the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid, and an expert in feminism, will lecture on the “Myth of free choice. ”

The following day, November 17, at 9:00 am, regional conferences will be held entitled “The right of victims of gender violence to file a complaint with guarantees and to have effective judicial protection,” and then on the day itself, 25 November, there will be an activity in the Glorieta de Gabriel Miró with primary schoolchildren from city schools.

of the municipality will participate . Specifically, first year Primary students from city schools will participate in two activities at 10.30am.

There will be a march through the city streets at 7pm where “We will carry out the traditional march to vindicate women’s human rights,” Baldó said, ending at the Glorieta where the 25N manifesto will be read.

Activities will conclude on December 2 with a conference that will address the relationship between prostitution, pornography and recent cases of sexual assault , by the doctor in Sociology Beatriz Ranea, professor at the Complutense University of Madrid and expert in feminism.