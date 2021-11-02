



Juan Ramón Gonzalez Individual Champion

By Andrew Atkinson

Juan Ramón Gonzalez won the Individual Champion of the Los Montesinos Endurance staged on La Herrada, running 207,200 metres in 24 hours.

“It is the big test of distance in this first edition of Los Montesinos Endurance,” said Sports Councillor Ana Belen Juarez Pastor.

Results: Champion 24 hours Individual, Juan Ramón Gonzalez · 207,200 metres.

Podium 24 hours Individual category “A-B”: Gold, Carmelo Garcia • 152,600 metres; Silver, Antonio Martinez • 142,800 meters; Bronze, Jose Antonio Garcia • 106,400 meters.

Podium 24 hours Individual category “C-D”: Gold, Pedro Juan Zafrilla • 187,600 meters;

Silver, Jose Antonio Buendia • 170,800 metres; Bronze, Antonio Torralba • 124,600 meters.

All the results, times and meters in the following Link:

https://bit.ly/3BAtt9w

24 hour Team Champion, Los Makinas · 281,400 meters.

All the results, times and meters in the following Link: https://bit.ly/3vZK19U

“Thank you very much to all and all the participants of the 24-hour individual and team race, since again all of you are winners for putting you on the starting line!,” said Ana Belen.

12 hour male Champion was Fernando Soriano • 131,854 metres. Podium category male: Gold, Pedro Serna • 106,400 metres; Silver, Juan Gutiérrez • 87,054 metres; Bronze, Alberto Costilla • 74,222 meters.

All the results, times and meters in the following Link:

https://bit.ly/3Etqu4A

“Thank you very much to all the participants of the 12-hour race – all of you are winners for putting you on the starting line,” said Ana Belen.