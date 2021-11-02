



By Andrew Atkinson

A €2 million money laundering gang has been busted by the Guardia Civil in San Miguel.

Under the Traditur and Requiebro Operations carried out by the Alicante Civil Guard’s Economic Crimes Team, six people were arrested.

Following the criminal organisation bust the Judicial Court blocked 28 Bank accounts, with 25 properties and 11 vehicles compounded following surveillance of alleged money laundering since 2016.

In June 2020, a Jijona based business allegedly filed a complaint with the Civil Guard against a staff worker who performed the functions of an accountant, suspected of fraudulently diverting €340,000 from Bank accounts of the company to personal accounts, since 2017, investigated by the Alicante Civil Guard Economic Crimes Team.

Police investigations lead to the discovery of fraud and misappropriation crimes, including accounts for non-existent suppliers, simulating false invoices, reportedly of €400,000.

In September, the Police arrested the Spanish born accountant as the alleged perpetrator who was investigated for a continuing crime of aggravated fraud, a crime of misappropriation and of falsehood.

His wife was arrested for her alleged participation in the events for profit, later released.

The male detainee went to the disposition of the Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 3 of San Vicente del Raspeig, which ruled the release with charges and proceeded to block nine Bank accounts, six assets of buildings and two vehicles.

The criminal operation mirrored the Economic Crimes Team of Alicante Civil Guard which began in July 2020, under Operation Requiebro, involving a reported $1million pyramid scheme, whose bosses were based in Torrevieja in operation Torself.