



Body parts found in bins

By Andrew Atkinson

The Civil Guard have arrested a man who is alleged to have killed his wife and cutting up her body parts – before dumping them into rubbish bins in Torrevieja.

Police were alerted after a man was searching through bins behind shops on Calle Luis Cánovas Martínez in Aguas Nueva.

During his search he found two human legs and an arm. Police attended the scene and the area was cordoned off.

A search was carried out within the immediate area and the Guardia Civil found additional body parts.

According to state news agency EFE, the alleged suspect was identified, via CCTV security cameras.

A 70-year-old Finnish man has been arrested for allegedly dissecting his 68-year-old wife and placing her body parts in rubbish bins in Torrevieja.

Caption: Husband arrested for allegedly dissecting his wife’s body and dumping them in rubbish bins in Torrevieja.