



Alicante Port has taken a decisive step in its goal of becoming an intermodal platform for freight traffic.

The concessionaire company Terminales Marítimas del Sureste (TMS) has now finalised it’s preparations to start up the new line which will promote commercial relations between the Mediterranean arc and the United Kingdom, with special attention to exporting companies in the province of Alicante.

The first departure, at 5.30 pm on Thursday, saw 15 goods wagons full of perishable and refrigerated products bound for the Barking terminal in London, fruit and vegetables mainly from the Vega Baja destined for the warehouses of British food chains.

On subsequent occasions the cargo could also include other goods produced in the province, such as footwear, and clothing.

In principle, the train will be on it’s way back to Alicante withing 24 hours, after agreement has now been reached to transport goods on the return journey, which ensures that the tip will be profitable and optimize the costs of the operation.

This was the very last obstacle to be overcome prior to the line being put into operation. The intention is that the service will operate on a weekly basis as a green alternative to road transport.