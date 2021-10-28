



A 66-year-old German driver has died on Wednesday afternoon after he was involved in a traffic accident driving along the N-332 road as it passed through Pilar de la Horadada, according to sources from the Information Center and Coordination of Emergencies (CICU) and the Civil Guard of Traffic.

The CICU was alerted at 5:10 p.m. of the accident at kilometre 41 of the N-332 road and sending a SAMU ambulance and another Basic Life Support unit to the scene. However, the SAMU paramedics were only been able to confirm the death of the driver.

The accident occurred under a bridge with the car crashing into it’s concrete support, according to the Civil Guard and the Provincial Firefighters Consortium, which sent several officers and vehicles to the scene.

The section of the road where the accident occurred is known as the Alpuente bridge, and provides both the access and exit to the north of the urban area of ​​Pilareño.