



The Nuncio of His Holiness in Spain, Bernardito Cleopas Auza, was visiting the Region of Murcia this Friday, the first stop of which was at the Palacio de San Esteban, headquarters of the regional Government, where he was received by the Community president, Fernando López Miras.

During the visit, the Nuncio, the Holy See’s Ambassador to Spain, said that Pope Francis is concerned about the state of the Mar Menor, and that he has already spoken about it with the head of the regional government.

Archbishop Auza attended the meeting accompanied by the Bishop of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes. In his speech, Monsignor Auza thanked the bishop “for his invitation to visit to Murcia” and “to the president for his welcome.” He said that it was helpful to be able to share projects and points of view for the good of society.”

“We are able to share points of view on the Region, on Pope Francis’ priorities on social issues, on environmental problems, such as the Mar Menor,” said Auza. “For the Pope, the environment is important, all humanity is part of it so the care of our common home is the care of all humanity”, he said.