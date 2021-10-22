



Studio32 Musical Theatre Company are pleased to announce that we are only weeks away from putting on our show South Pacific. It is hard to believe that Rehearsals for this show started way back in January 2020, but due to COVID everything came to a halt. Tickets for this show purchased in 2020 are still valid for the day shown on the ticket.

Pictured are various members of the cast who play military personnel stationed on a South Sea Island during WWII. They don’t see much of the action so they are bored and have to involve themselves in various activities to preserve their sanity.

The show which will be staged at San Fulgencio’s Cardenal Belluga Theatre, Wednesday 24th to Saturday 27th of November with the performances starting at 7:30pm.

Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 10 euros and can be obtained by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or by calling Philip on 602 617 848.