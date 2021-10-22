



Saturday 16th October was World Singing Day: when people around the world came together to sing Here Comes The Sun by the Beatles.

Each year on the 3rd Saturday in October, people all over the world gather in groups of all sizes to sing all kinds of songs to celebrate our common humanity. Everyone, from shower singers to celebrities, can sing. Pilarmonics ladies acapella chorus hosted a workshop for both experienced singers and novices alike to learn the song in a day.

We chose a 4 part harmony acapella arrangement and our guests learned about the importance of vocal warm up and breathing as well as singing. We had a brilliant day and we even had cake! The video of our performance is on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/pilarmonics. We hope you enjoy it!

If you want to find out more about what we do please contact secretary.pilarmonics@gmail.com.

We are currently rehearsing our Christmas repertoire. If you would like to join in, or come along and see what we do, we rehearse every Wednesday at 19:30 at the theatre in Dolores de Pacheco, near Roda / Los Alcazares. See our website www.pilarmonics.org for more details.

