



By Andrew Atkinson

Floods caused havoc on roads following the forecast torrential downpours that hit the Vega Baja region and other areas on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida.

As the heavy rains continued to pour on Friday morning and into early afternoon many motorists were caught up in traffic jams, including those heading to Torrevieja hospital.

Los Montesinos mayor José Manuel Butron said: “The urgent advice is I inform you that the CV-943 from La Marquesa to the Hospital is closed, please do not use the cars.”

Flooding lead to the local police closing the road from Los Montesinos to Entre Naranjos. Los Pérez was also flooded.

San Luis and La Siesta were flooded, with motorists barely managing to get through, as torrential rains made driving conditions extremely difficult.

Within the Torrevieja hospital vicinity, Ron Greenie said: “I have just come from the hospital and the roads are totally flooded.”

Julie Irvine said: “It’s pretty rough all over. I came from San Fulgencio to Benijofar – taking almost an hour – it was horrendous. With flooding at various points on the roads.”

Suzanne Stokes said: “My husband made it to within sight of the hospital, and there seems to have been an accident on the last roundabout, off the N332.

“He will be late for his appointment – but at least he’s safe.”

San Miguel de Salinas was also affected, with one bar having chairs, umbrellas and tables washed away during the storms.

The N-332 at the Park of Nations in Torrevieja was also closed to traffic.