



If you’re an older lady in a relationship with a younger man, consider yourself lucky—there are many women who would be extremely jealous of your sexy, young dating partner! Of course, the age gap between you two can cause a disconnect from time to time, & this can be somewhat problematic when you’re trying to come up with gift ideas.

Not to worry, though: we’ve created this short list of gift ideas you can easily make for him that he’s sure to appreciate (regardless of his age!).

Homemade Gifts Are the Best Way to Show Him Your Mature Love

Older ladies quickly got used to the Internet as a way to find so-called boy-toys, and there are even sites for older women seeking younger men to make their search for young lovers as simple as possible.

Thinking about going the same route? Don’t make the mistake of thinking that money is the only way to attract a younger man’s attention at an online dating site or even in a bar. While it’s true that money can certainly have an influence, if you’re in a long-term relationship, the personal bond that you share is far more valuable than any financial incentives.

What better way to highlight your personal bond than a custom, handmade present? The best gifts come from the heart, not from your wallet, after all! Whether you’re an expert in crafts or you’ve never made anything in your life, the list below will give you plenty of ideas for easy-to-create gifts. Have fun, get artsy, & be prepared for the biggest smile on his face very soon!

Crafty Gifts to Make For Your Young Lover

Everyone knows that handmade gifts from the heart are the best, but you might be worried that you don’t have the skills to make something special for your date. Well, you’re wrong—here are five gifts you can make today!

Printable Love Coupons

If you have access to a printer, then these cutesy coupons are a no-brainer! While you can always use pre-written coupons if you’re short on time, he’s sure to appreciate it a lot more if you take the time to customize each one. Think of things he likes & come up with coupons based on those ideas! For an added touch, consider writing them (and or at least decorating) them by hand.

Date Night Fortune Cookies

Much like the coupons, you can use a pre-written message or come up with your own. As always, a personalized touch is best! Using basic origami techniques, create a “take-out” box & fortunate cookie for your dating partner. Not sure how to make these? A simple Google search will provide you with all the necessary steps. Of course, don’t forget the fortune! “You will go out to dinner with a beautiful woman” is always a nice one.

Best Date Jar

This one is a bit more time-consuming but will save you a lot of time later on. Essentially, a “date jar” is a jar that you fill with date ideas. Once date night comes around, he simply reaches in the jar & pulls out your date for the night! To make one, you’ll first need to find a jar & two pieces of paper (different colors).

Cut the paper into strips, then start writing down date ideas: one color for dates he’d like & one color for dates you’d like. Of course, you can also organize them differently (such as paid/free, inside/outside, daytime/nighttime, etc.) and have more than two colors. If you’ve already given him a gift, then this could be something that you could actually do with your partner. Each person gets a color & writes down their ideas. Unlimited options!

Warm Scarf for Him

Prefer giving gifts that aren’t made of paper? If so, consider making your man a scarf! This mini-project does require a bit of knitting know-how, but fortunately, even a complete beginner can make a scarf using a basic garter stitch!

The color & design options are completely up to you (although you should make something he’ll actually wear!). If you’re not completely confident that your first scarf will be up to your standards, don’t worry—yarn is cheap, so you can make a bunch! Just give him the one that turns out the best.

Custom Framed Collage of Your Travels Together

Have you & your man been on many travels together? Even if you’ve only been around the city, chances are, you have plenty of couples’ pictures. Pick out a pretty frame, your favorite pictures (multiple locations), and grab a pair of scissors—it’s time to make a collage!

It’s not really necessary, but we recommend wrapping this gift. It adds a bit of a surprise to the present! Another option, if you still haven’t traveled together but met on the online dating site, is to frame out your first messages for each other!

We hope you’ve enjoyed this short list of gift ideas. Remember, you’re not limited only to the options on the list. You can make a nearly unlimited number of gifts by hand with a bit of time & creativity!

Not only are homemade crafts a great way to unleash your artistic skills (as well as hone in on your skills), but they’re also an easy way to find your new favorite hobby. We hope you enjoy creating your present & we know he’ll love it. Have fun!