



For several years HELP Vega Baja (registered charity) whose main centre is at San Miguel de Salinas have had a “HELP desk” in La Marina on a Thursday. From the 2nd November the HELP desk will move to a TUESDAY to avoid the busy market day from 10 am to 1.pm. The venue of the Hope Christian Fellowship Church will remain unchanged. The last Thursday the Help desk will open will be the 21st October.

The HELP desk offers information and support to the community on all matters relating to life in Spain. President of the charity, Michele Masson said “the Help desk was set up to offer several of the services that the charity provides, to those living in La Marina. We are fortunate to have some very dedicated volunteers who give their time to help people in the community and have the backing of the charity’s main office on any issue that cannot be dealt with locally.

The charity has seen a huge increase in the number of requests for support as people struggle through some very difficult times. Attendance allowance applications for example can be quite daunting and TIE exchanges have concerned many. Our volunteers have experience in these (and many other matters) and can support people through the process – FREE OF CHARGE. If anyone would like help with either of these issues, they can call our San Miguel Centre in the first instance on 966 723 733 or email office@helpvegabaja.com to make arrangements for an appointment. This is the same number to call if you live in La Marina and feel that emotional support from one of our counsellors would be of benefit to you. Alternatively, you can use WhatsApp on 681 934 270.

La Marina Help desk will also be available on a Tuesday for people to simply “drop in” for information or to complete new and renewal memberships with HELP Vega Baja priced at just 10 euros per year! Please note that although you do not need to be a member of the charity to receive our support, we have a large range of additional benefits for members of the charity, including free interpreter services (limits and qualifying periods apply) and half price mobility equipment hire. Full details of membership benefits can be seen on our website at www.helpvegabaja.com