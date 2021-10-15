



As a tribute by supporters, a ‘Cloth Cap’ day in honour of Trevor Hemmings will see fans wearing caps during the Championship fixture against Derby County at Deepdale on October 16.

Lilywhites owner Hemmings, 86, passed away on Monday evening and leaves the legacy of PNE being a solid Championship side with no external debt.

He owned North End for more than 11 years, after launching his buy-out in June 2010.

A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off, the players wearing black arm bands.

Caption: Andrew Atkinson wears a Cloth Cap and PNE shirt in tribute to Trevor Hemmings.