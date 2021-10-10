



Bigastro CF defeated CFP Orihuela Deportiva 2-1 in La Nostra Cup on Saturday – with a late winner to move into the next round.

500 supporters turned up for the Cup tie, with Bigastro netting in the dying stages.

In the first half Bigastro CF were awarded a penalty, only to fire the spot kick high over the bar. After a goalless first half Bigastro CF netted at the re-start, only for the referee to chalk-off the goal.

Bigastro CF broke the deadlock when taking the lead, only for Orihuela equalising from the penalty spot. With the clock ticking towards the final whistle, Bigastro popped up to net the winner to the rapturous applaud of the home fans.

Earlier in the week another good crowd saw CD Torrevieja SC put paid to the hopes of Guardamar Soccer by 3-0 with a brace from Gonzalo León and a goal by Liam. Torrevieja feel that they have a very real chance of going on to win the inaugural edition of the newly formed Copa Comunitat Mediterranea La Nostra Cup.

In earlier rounds AD El Perello A hit a record 19 goals in a 19-1 away win at Sueca United FC.

Elche Sporting A and Real Club Ilicitiano drew 1-1. Sporting Saladar went out of the competition after suffering a 2-1 home defeat against Formentera CF.

CF Atletico La Romana also went out in the eliminators after a 3-2 home defeat against Monovar Atletico A.

Elche Dream CF A drew 2-2 against Club Costa City A. Atletico Callosa thumped Atletico Crevilente 5-1; CD Playas de Campello went through after defeating CF Monnegrede 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.

UE Crevilente FB A defeated CF Inter Santa Pola 4-1. CD Altet defeated Athletic Club Torrellano B 3-0. The Warriors Burnham suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Racing de San Gabriel.

Caption: Bigastro CF celebrate 2-1 La Nostra Cup win against CFP Orihuela Deportiva.