



Carp-R-Us fished Round 5 of its Autumn Series on the River Segura near the CV91 road bridge (Eden 2). Water levels in this stretch remain quite low, and during the match dropped another 15 to 20cms.

This makes fishing challenging but interesting. Winner on the day, fishing one of the new downstream pegs, was Ken Wilcock with 6.08kg caught on feeder and bread. Second was his travelling mate, Roy Buttress with 3.53kg caught using feeder and a variety of different hook baits.

Third was Tony Flett with 2.48kg using pole and corn and fourth was Ann Fowles with 1,55kg caught using the method feeder and pellet, the first time shed tried the method. Catch of the day goes to Jeremy Fardoe who had the biggest crab yet seen, a good 20 to 25cm across and it should be remembered this is over two kilometers from the sea.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.