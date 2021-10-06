



By Andrew Atkinson

Vila Joiosa hosted the second edition of the Police Operation Course of Citizen Security Units and K9 Units.

Almost a hundred agents from different security forces of the National scene gathered organised by the Department of Citizen Security and Traffic of the Vila Joiosa City Council. Vila Joiosa celebrates the course to expand agents training and to share knowledge on citizen security.

The Mayor of Vila Joiosa, Andreu Verdú, and Councillor for Citizen Security and Traffic, Isabel Perona, along with agents of the security forces and bodies participated, among instructors and assistants, outside the Vila Joiosa Local Police checkpoint.

A brief welcoming ceremony followed in the auditorium of the Llar del Pensionista Social Center, which included the interventions of the Mayor, Verdú, mayor of Citizen Security, Perona, and the Chief Intendant of the Local Police de la Vila Joiosa, José Álvarez.

Mayor Verdú welcomed all those attending the course, expressing his gratitude to the different professionals from the security forces and bodies attending, and recognising their daily work ensuring the safety of citizens.

“Citizen security is one of the pillars on which our model of society must be based, with the training sessions of upmost importance,” said Mayor Verdù.

Councillor for Citizen Security, Isabel Perona said: “Gratitude to the State security forces, National Police, Civil Guard, Autonomous Police, Mossos d’Esquadra, Ertzaintza and Army units assisting for having chosen Vila Joiosa for the second year to be trained.

“The City Council’s commitment to innovation and training of the Vila Joiosa Local Police is to be at the forefront in prevention and safety of citizens.”

The objective of the course is to improve the training of agents, learning and adaptation to the new times through security tactics taught by professional instructors from K9 units and from other fields of action in the field of citizen security.

The security workshops that make up the police course will be held in different scenarios located in the municipality and its surroundings, attending to the needs for the practice of the exercises programmed for the different work groups.