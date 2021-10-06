Torrevieja Local Police celebrate Day of Patrons Holy Angels





Solemn Mass in the Arciprestal Temple of the Immaculate

By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja Local Police celebrated the Day of its Patrons Holy Angels Custodians with a Solemn Mass in the Arciprestal Temple of the Immaculate.

The Solemn Mass was officiated by Vicar Pedro Payá Giménez with the musical by Francisco Vallejos Coral Torrevejense and the Torrevejense Musical Union (UMT).

In what was an emotional moment, the ceremony was highlighted by the offering of the Patron of a laurel wreath in memory of all those absent from the body, to the sounds of ‘Death is not the end’.

The Eucharist was attended by the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, the Regional Deputy, Eva Ortíz, the Councillor for Security and Emergencies and Federico Alarcón.

The Queen, Raquel Tévar and Maid of Honor, Cristy Guamán along with Commissioner of the Local Police, Vicente Gutiérrez; Commander of the Civil Guard, Santos Buendía García; Inspector of National Police, Sebastián García, together with an important representation of the police, Civil Guard, Civil Protection, politicians, companies, estates and associations of the city being in attendance.

The delegation went to the main hall of the Torrevieja Casino Cultural Society, where the welcoming diplomas were handed out to the new members of the Local Police.

Medals and diplomas were awarded to those who have served in the Local Police in Torrevieja for 20, 30, 35 and 40 years and members of the local police who have retired, including those who could not be present, due to the health situation caused by the pandemic.

The finale was the celebration of a Wine of Honour in the halls of the Casino, in which harmony and a good sense of humor reigned and where congratulations were wished to each other for the development of such a special day.

Photos: J. Carrión