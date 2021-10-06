



By Andrew Atkinson

The Oktoberfest of La Nucía has got underway with the traditional opening of the first barrel of beer by Dorothea von Drahosch, consul of Germany and Bernabé Cano, mayor of La Nucía.

The Beer Festival will take place until October 12 in the parking lot of the Estadi Olímpic Camilo Cano, with free admission, under coronovirus protocols and capacity legislation.

“Oktoberfest for Germans is a very important annual event and in La Nucía we have the opportunity to celebrate it with joy, gastronomy, beer and live music.

“It was a good idea to move to La Nucía for the first time, a very welcoming place where neighbours of different nationalities co-exist in harmony, and hopefully it will also last another 33 years”, said Dorothea von Drahosch, German Consul.

Bernabé Cano, mayor of La Nucía said: “The residents of La Nucía, in the region and the province of Alicante, enjoy the Oktoberfest.

“It should also be noted that in La Nucía we live together, people of 101 different nationalities and the German colony is very important, so this Oktoberfest will serve for their integration and twinning with neighbours of other nationalities, publicising the gastronomy, music and festivities of Germany.”

The Queen of Oktoberfest 2021 saw Judith Finsterbusch crowned, a German-Spanish journalist from Costa Blanca Nachrichten.

Caption: La Nucía Oktoberfest.