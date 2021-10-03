



The Generalitat’s Public Sanitation Company (EPSAR) is in the bidding process for the improvement of the Orihuela sewage plant on which it expects to start the works before 2022, according to the Councilor for Infrastructure , Ángel Noguera.

Improvements will include the expansion of the purification capacity of the Orihuela Costa station with the construction of a storage tank that will cater for periods of major rainflow to take rainwater so that the treatment plant is not saturated.

The contract will also see improvements to treatment processes and the renovation of the area’s five wastewater pumping stations.

The amount of the investment will be 6,663,111 euros.