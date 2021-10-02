UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 2 October, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Saturday 02 October 2021 32 35 36 37 40 51 43

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2690

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £1,000,000 2 £2,000,000 Match 5 £1,750 63 £110,250 Match 4 £140 3,563 £498,820 Match 3 £30 79,974 £2,399,220 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 847,664 £1,695,328

£7,569,060