UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 2 October, 2021

The National Lottery
The National Lottery

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results
Saturday 02 October 2021
32
35
36
37
40
51
43

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2690

Jackpot: £7,569,060
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£00£0
Match 5 plus Bonus£1,000,0002£2,000,000
Match 5£1,75063£110,250
Match 4£1403,563£498,820
Match 3£3079,974£2,399,220
Match 2Free Lotto Lucky Dip847,664£1,695,328

