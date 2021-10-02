UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 2 October, 2021

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.
Saturday 02 October 2021
32
35
36
37
40
51
43
UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown
National Lotto Draw No. 2690Jackpot: £7,569,060
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:
|Category
|Prize per Winner
|Winners
|Prize Fund Total
|Match 6
|£0
|0
|£0
|Match 5 plus Bonus
|£1,000,000
|2
|£2,000,000
|Match 5
|£1,750
|63
|£110,250
|Match 4
|£140
|3,563
|£498,820
|Match 3
|£30
|79,974
|£2,399,220
|Match 2
|Free Lotto Lucky Dip
|847,664
|£1,695,328