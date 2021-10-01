



The events will take place from October 2 to 12 with musical performances, offering of the flowers and a procession, with security measures against Covid-19

The mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere, and the Councilor for Festivities (Village), Josefa Sampere, have presented the program of events planned for the patron saint festivities in honor of the Virgen del Remedio, which will take place from 2 to October 12.

Due to the recent change in the Covid-19 measures announced by the Generalitat Valenciana, “we are fortunate that we will be able to celebrate with a little more freedom, although we will always act with caution to prevent any type of risk” , said the mayor.

For this reason, and to control the capacity, “it will be necessary to book tickete in advance for musical shows at the Town Hall in the village, the urbanization or at the Tourism office, , during public hours”, the mayor explained. All attendees will also be asked for their contact information to ensure greater security, in case anyone attending may present symptoms. In addition, it will be necessary to wear a mask, as well as maintain interpersonal safety distance at all times.

Events will begin this Saturday, October 2 with a pop concert by the group ‘In vivo’, at 9.30 pm at the Cardenal Belluga municipal theatre. From Monday 4 to Friday 8 October at 8:00 p.m., the religious acts will take place across the parish ‘Children’s Day’ will be on Saturday 9 Oct, a day especially dedicated to the youngest of San Fulgencio”, where from 10:00 am in the Plaza de la Constitución, they will be able to enjoy lunch and activities, a children’s cage and bouncy castles. The main novelty of the year will be the “Grandfather Chef” cooking contest, in which teams made up of grandparents and grandchildren will be able to take part.

On Sunday October 10, the fiesta day of the patron saint, will begin with the firing of rockets and ringing of bells, to continue to 10:30 am with the parade accompanied by the band of the San Fulgencio Musical Union ”.

At 12:00 noon there will be a mass in honor of the patron saint in the parish of San Fulgencio, with a procession at 8:00 pm, followed by a fireworks show at the end. The performance of ‘Maxims Show: el musical’, starting at 9:00 pm in the Recinto Multiusos, will close the evening.

On Monday the 11th there will be a ‘sobaquillo’ dinner starting at 9:00 p.m., with the concert in the multipurpose venue Recinto Multiusos with the group ‘Mr. Hyde ‘. To attend, it will be necessary to reserve in advance with a maximum of 8 people per table, calling 96 679 45 17.

A tribute to Ana Belén, Víctor Manuel, Miguel Ríos or Joan Manuel Serrat ‘The taste is ours: will be helt in the Recinto Multiusos at 9:00 p.m., bringing to an end two weeks of activities in honor of the Virgen del Remedio, “a festival that, after two years, we really wanted to celebrate,” said the Councillor.