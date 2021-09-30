



By Andrew Atkinson

The La Nostra Copa Cup draw sees Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 rivals CD Montesinos host close rivals Racing San Miguel at the Municipal stadium on the weekend October 8/9.

“It’s a great Derby clash for a new competition in the La Nostra Cup, with Racing visiting neighbours Montesinos,” said San Miguel coach Dani Pérez Williscroft.

Sporting Club Blanca Torrevieja CF A travel to Guardamar Soccer CD, Bigastro CF host CF Popular Orihuela DPTVA, CD Benijofar travel to Formentera CF and CF Rafal travel to UD la Coca Aspense CF.

Draw: CF United Elche A v Sporting Dolores CF A, RC Ilicitiano de Futbal A v CD Cox, Club Costa City A v CF Sporting San Fulgencio, Guardamar Soccer CD A v Sporting Costa Blanca Torrevieja CF A.

Formentera CF v CD Benijofar, Alguena CF v CF Sporting Albatera, Monovar CF v UDF Sax, CD Altet v Atletico de Catral CF, UD la Coca Aspense CF v CF Rafal.

UE Crevilente FB A v CF Atletico Algorfa, Bigastro CF v CF Popular Orihuela, CD Montesinos v Racing San Miguel.

Caption: CD Montesinos host RSM in La Nostra Copa Cup Derby tie. Photo: CDM.