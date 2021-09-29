



Mojácar has celebrated World Tourism Day with a free guided tour of the old town and its most emblematic places.

The initiative was organised by the locality’s Municipal Tourist Office, which every year celebrates this symbolic day with an activity aimed at the visitors to Mojácar who want to join in.

Accompanied by an expert from the Mojácar Local Council’s Tourism Department, the group of tourists were able to enjoy the explanations about the municipality and its history, giving shape and meaning to the enclaves which throughout history have made Mojácar what it is today.

The visit started at the Plaza Nueva viewpoint, where you can admire the Valley of the Pyramids, the mouth of the River Aguas and “Mojácar la Vieja”, the old site of the village, which is currently being excavated.

The route continued to another viewing point, that of the castle, from where it is possible to get a spectacular panoramic view of the Mediterranean and the entire Levante Almería coastline and as far as places in Murcia.

From there it was on to a tour of the old wall, the street where the soldiers keeping watch over the coast and keeping an eye out for Barbarian invasions stood guard, the city gate and the fortress church, among other points of interest.

The World Tourism Organisation proclaimed the 21st September 1979 World Tourism Day to commemorate the anniversary of the approval of its statutes. This declaration took place in Torremolinos, it being considered very appropriate because it coincides with the end of the high holiday season in the Northern Hemisphere and the beginning in the southern half,

For 2021, the theme for this World Day has been “Tourism for Inclusive Growth.”

The tourism sector has grown a lot over the last few years, and because of this it is important to make the population aware of the need for sustainable tourism, which provides long-term benefits to countries, helping their development. The recent celebrations of World Tourism Day have focused precisely on sustainable tourism, with the slogan: “Travel, Enjoy, Respect.”