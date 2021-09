Fourteen municipalities keep their vaccination centres open which members of the public can attend without prior appointment, most on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 September

Vaccination centres in the Vega Baja continue to open their doors this week without the need for an appointment.

Fourteen municipalities plan to keep their vaccination centers open at least one day of the week, with most choosing Monday the 27th and Tuesday the 28th.

Only San Miguel de Salinas will operate on a different day and vaccinate next Friday.

ALBATERA C. SOCIAL 3 AGE C / SAN ANTONIO

Monday from 3pm to 8.30pm and Tuesday from 8:30am to 8.30pm

ALMORADí C.SOCIAL 3 AGE C / PLAZA SAN ANDRES

Monday from 3pm to 8.30pm and Tuesday from 8:30am to 8.30pm

BIGASTRO C. INTEGRATED SOCIAL. C / JUBILADOS, S / N,

Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

CALLOSA DE SEGURA CENTRO SOCIAL C / CARMEN GARCÍA SORRIBES, Nº 9

Monday from 3pm to 8.30pm and Tuesday from 8:30am to 8.30pm

CATRAL CASA DE CULTURA C / OSCAR ESPLA, S / N,

Tuesday from 8:30 to 3pm

COX CASA TERCERA AGAD C / ESCORIAL, 31B

Tuesday from 8:30 to 3pm

DOLORES CENTRO MULTICULTICULTURAL C / SAN ANTONIO, 21

Monday from 3pm to 8.30pm and Tuesday from 8:30am to 8.30pm

GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA SCHOOL OF MUSIC AUDITORIO C / MERCAT, 2, Monday from 15 to 20:30 and Tuesday 15 to 20:30

ORIHUELA C. SOC. ESCORRATEL ORIHUE PEDANIA ESCORRATEL, 9

Monday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

PILAR DE LA HORADADA FAIR PREMISES, AVENIDA REINA SOFIA, 6,

Monday from 3pm to 8.30pm and Tuesday from 8:30am to 8.30pm

REDOVÁN ASSOCIATION OF FRIENDS. 3 AGE C / JUAN XXIII,,

Tuesday from 8:30 to 3pm

ROJALES P.MUN. J.GARRI C / LIMONAR, 50,

Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS, CASA CULTURA PLAZA JAIME I, S / N,

Friday from 8:30am to 8.30pm

TORREVIEJA CENTRO MUNICIPAL DE OCIO, JACINTO MARIN NOARBE (BEHIND CARREFOUR)

Monday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday