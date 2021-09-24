



By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel kick-off their 2021-22 season in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on September 26 with coach Dani Pérez Williscroft prepared for visitors CF Popular Orihuela.

“It won’t be an easy fixture in the opening game of the season after Orihuela took a point against CD Benijofar last week – but we are well prepared,” Dani told the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader.

Racing go into the fixture with 17 players available from the squad: “We have 17 players available to select from a squad of 21, due to players injured.

“However, after training hard ahead of the game, and a rest day on Saturday, we are looking forward to kick-off.

“Hopefully we can see a full stadium and the players can take the three points.

“We don’t want to lose any games at home and we’ll be trying our best to make that happen during the season,” added Dani.

Sunday, September 26, 1st Regional Group 9 fixtures: SC Torrevieja v Sporting Dolores, Racing San Miguel v CF Popular Orihuela, CF Sporting Albatera v Orihuela CF B, Atletico de Catral CF v Alguena CF, CD Montesinos v CD Cox, CD Benijofar v CF Atletico Algorfa.

Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 fixtures September 26: Sporting Saladar v Elche Dream CF B, CD Altet v Guardamar Soccer CD, Atletico Benejuzar A v Monovar Atletico A.

*Results round-up online at www.theleader.info.

Caption: Racing San Miguel coach Dani Pérez Williscroft.