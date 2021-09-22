



The Royal British Legion Orihuela Costa Branch President, Graham Rhodes, and the Branch Community Support member, Sandie Coates visited King’s College, Roldan on Monday 20th September.

Known as The British School of Murcia, King’s College have been regular supporters of the Poppy Appeal. The purpose of the visit was to present a “Certificate of Appreciation” to the College as a token of thanks for their continued help.

Greeted by the Head Teacher, Dawn Akyurek, Graham and Sandie were welcomed and introduced to the new Head Boy, Cianne Caen Wand, and Head Girl, Trinity Ramsay-Nicol.

After the President explained the purpose and work of the Royal British Legion in Spain, he presented the Certificate of Appreciation to Cianne and Trinity.

Monies raised in Spain are used in Spain to support Veterans and their families.

Cianne and Trinity are enthusiastically looking forward to the delivery of Poppies in October, and will lead the promotion of the Poppy Appeal at King’s College.”