



Last weekend about 200 people took part in the activities organised by Orihuela’s Department of the Environment on the occasion of the celebration of European Mobility Week.

On Saturday, a ‘Cyclist Meeting’ took place in which the participants made a 10-kilometer bike ride through the streets of the municipality, organised by the Pasión BTT Cycling Club. The start and finish was the Gabriel Miró Glorieta where Oriolanos could also enjoy a bicycle repair workshop by Oriol Bike, as well as a demonstration of some of the latest models of electric bicycles on the market.

The activity that attracted the largest crowd was held on Sunday: the ‘Sustainable and Monumental Hiking Route’, organised jointly with the Tragamillas Club. The 10 kilometre route began at the Glorieta and ran through the most emblematic sites of the municipality, ending in the Palmeral where the participants could enjoy lunch and receive various gifts from the council.

The Councillor for the Environment, Dámaso Aparicio, said he was extremely satisfied with the high participation, indicating that, because of its success, there will be many more organised walks in the coming months.