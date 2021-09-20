La Nucía star wins Silver in European Artistic Synchronised Swimming Championships





By Andrew Atkinson

Natalie Baker, of Club Synchronized La Nucía, won Silver with the Spanish Youth Team in the European Artistic Swimming Championships in Rijeka, Croatia.

Nucia swimmer Baker, who made history in Croatia in the Spanish Youth Team in being European runner-up, also reached the COMEN Cup Champion in the free team Final.

Baker became the first European medalist from the Valencian Community in Artistic Swimming.

The Spanish team returned a score of 157.7290. Russia won with 166.4571 points to become champions of Europe, with Italy taking bronze, with 155.4533 points.

In the Comen Cup classification, Spain beat Italy and France, second and third, respectively.

Baker was a reserve in the COMBO modality, in which the Spanish women took the Continental Silver and the Gold from the Comen Cup.

She finished 25th in the individual FIGURAS test, with a score of 75.2526, from 161 swimmers competing, being fifth best (Spanish).

Russia took the top nine positions in the ranking.

Baker was ranked 12th of 82 at the Comen Cup level.