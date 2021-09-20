Emergency services rush to San Javier after workers injured in solar panel incident





By Andrew Atkinson

Emergency services including two ambulances and the Fire brigade rushed to an incident in San Javier after fitters sustained injury and taken to hospital after solar panels fell on them.

The incident occurred at El Mirador while undertaking work at a agricultural fruit and vegetables wholesalers.

Medics attended the scene, with two ambulances arriving, along with the CEIS Fire Service who aided in helping the injured down from the roof.

Two men were taken to Los Arcos del Mar Menor University General Hospital.

The incident has been reported to the Murcia Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.