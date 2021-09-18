NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info 1,181-1 treble





By Andrew Atkinson

Global Art (20-1) trained by Ed Dunlop completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 1,181-1 treble at Newmarket on Saturday.

Mellow Yellow (11-4) owned by HM The Queen, trained by William Haggas and ridden by Cieren Fallon and Clive Cox trained Sadiqaa (14-1) with John Fahy up, were winning selections at racing’s headquarters. Spring Bloom (13-2) tipped each-way finished second.

