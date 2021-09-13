



Rojales town hall has slammed fly-tipping in the Vega Baja hamlet after furniture and a mattress was removed from a house.

“When furniture is removed from a house, the owner must hire a skip to get rid of the belongings – the cost is borne by the owner,” said a spokesperson from the town hall.

“The municipal household items collection service is available to all residents to remove items: small furniture, a mattress, etc. “Cleaning of our municipality is everyone’s responsibility,” added the spokesperson.