Football Focus





By Andrew Atkinson

Marta Penalver – who was voted one of the top players in the Italian league – received her Italia CONI-Salone d’Onore Award at a special ceremony ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Speaking exclusively to the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader, San Javier born Marta said: “I feel really proud in receiving the award. I was so happy when I first found out that I had been nominated.”

Citta di Falconara star Marta said: “It is a recognition of a great year of work, not only in this but also for all my earlier years of sport.”

Spanish International Marta, 28, looking ahead to the new campaign added: “I hope this new season is at least like the last one, on both a team and personal level.”

La Copa Nostra takes it’s bow

The FFCV La Copa Nostra 1st round eliminator fixtures got underway with local teams in action included Sporting Saladar Almoradi versus Formentera CF.

Other fixtures saw Elche Dream CF A v Club Costa City A; Elche Sporting A v RC Ilicitiano de Futbal, UD la Hoya de Elche CF v UD la Coca Aspense A, CF Atletico La Romana A v Monovar Atletico A.

Atletico Callosa v Atletico Crevilente, Bigastro CF v Atl. Benejuzar A, CD Altet v Athletic Club Torrellano; Guardamar Soccer CD A v CD Horadada Thar A, and UV Crevilente FB A v CF Inter Santa Pola A.

Meanwhile, Racing San Miguel beat Horadada Thiar in a pre-season friendly last week with Rico giving Racing a 1-0 half-time lead.

In the second half, Antonio was outstanding scoring two goals, with Juanjo increasing the lead to 4-0. Horadada netted two late goals to reduce the arrears to 4-2.

Torrevieja CF prodigy Alexander Gurendal has been called up into the Academy Valencia CF youth category after finishing the 2020-21 season at Cadet A level.

And finally, FB Redován CF defeated CD Murada in the Preferente Group 5 Jornada 2 with goals from Ismail, Sergio Paredes and Victor Arenas at the Campo de Futbol Antonio Pascual. Match action below.

Main photo caption: Marta Penalver receives Italia CONI-Salone d’Onore Award.