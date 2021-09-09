



Wednesday 8th September was the first major event of the year that the Torrevieja U3A were able to hold following all the pandemic problems. Over 60 members attended the Vistabella Golf Club for the delayed Summer Party.

The weather was still good and the venue provided a lovely view of the sunset over the golf course. A pleasant evening was enjoyed by all by starting with a nice 3 course meal which was then followed by entertainment provided for the remainder of the evening by the popular local vocalist/guitarist Woody.

On the 24th September the Groups Fair will be held at Los Angeles Bar in Torrevieja where visitors, as well as existing members, will be able to meet up with the various group leaders and chat about what the groups can provide. Non-members can join up for forthcoming events that the group will be providing.

The next social event for the members is the Murder Mystery evening comprising a play and meal that is being held at Ciudad Quesada on 1st October.

Full details of all upcoming events and information on the groups, can be found by anyone by visiting our website torreviejau3a.org