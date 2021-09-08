



Fotomatón is an annual photography organised by a committee of local photographers, directed by José Luis Gea Arques, and the Orihuela Council’s Department of Culture with the sole objective of taking «paper photography» to all those who are passionate about the discipline.

It combines everything from the most classic lines to new trends in contemporary photography, while at the same time allowing the opportunity to emerging photographers of promoting their work.

The Festival comprises of a number of exhibitions, presentations, conferences, workshops and competitions in order to make it hands-on and fun.

“This is the IV edition of this event that is going to turn Orihuela into a city dedicated to photography, with showings in all of its exhibition halls,” said Mar Ezcurra , who added that as a novelty this year the new exhibition space recently opened in Orihuela Costa has also been included.

Exhibitions will include “The End”, by the world famous photographer, American Rodney Smith, in the Pedrera Foundation Museum “Sorzano de Tejada Palace”.

Joana Biarnés, the premier photojournalist in Spain, with characters from the Beatles to Dalí, will present “Shooting with the heart” in the Exhibition Hall of the Fundación Caja Mediterráneo.

And in Orihuela Costa, on the first floor of the Town Hall, the final works of the ‘Ciudad de Orihuela’ photography contest will be exhibited.

There will, of course be much more, including a talk by Anibal Bueno, the travel photojournalist whose anthropological work takes place mainly in Africa. There will also be competitions with cash prizes.

The full program can be found at www.fotomatonfestival.es and on the website of the Department of Culture, https://culturaorihuela.com/en/

The festival will be opened on Friday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m. at the Sorzano de Tejada de Orihuela Palace.