Studio32 Musical Theatre Company are pleased to announce that rehearsals for our next production are well in advance and promises to be a fantastic show. Rehearsals for this show started way back in January 2020, but due to COVID everything came to a halt. Tickets for this show purchased in 2020 are still valid for the day shown on the ticket.

One of the main characters in the show is a Middle Aged French plantation owner named Emile de Becque who fled France as a young man and ended up on a South Pacific Island where he became a successful plantation owner.

He ends up falling head over heels in love with a young US Navy nurse, Nellie who is stationed on the island during WWII.

When Nellie finds out that he had previously been married to a Polynesian woman and had children with him, her deep seated racial prejudices make her doubt the relationship. The character Emile De Becque is being played by veteran actor Bill Nicholson (pictured).

The show which will be staged at San Fulgencio’s Cardenal Belluga Theatre, Wednesday 24th to Saturday 27th of November with the performances starting at 7:30pm.

Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 10 euros and can be obtained by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or by calling Philip on 602 617 848.