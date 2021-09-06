Man suffers multiple injuries after thrown out window in Alicante





A male suffered multiple injuries – after being thrown out of a second floor window in Alicante.

The incident occurred on Avenida Maestro Alonso, rented by an NGO housing four Algerian immigrants who arrived in Mallorca by boat in August.

After Police investigations, deemed to have taken place after a fight arose, two 21-year-olds and a 32-year-old were arrested.

The injured person was allegedly thrown out of a window by his roommates, according to police investigations after speaking to a witnesses.

Part of the façade of Maestro Alonso’s building faces Calle San Fulgencio and the man fell onto a parked vehicle.

The injured man was assisted by SAMU and taken to the General Hospital of Alicante by a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance.