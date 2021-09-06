



By Andrew Atkinson Archaeological remains from 2,500 years ago are among items of an important set of ceramics during renovation works of the hydraulic infrastructures of Altea la Vella.

“We know of the human presence in Altea la Vella, both from the historical documentation and from the archaeological evidence that has been recorded in isolation during the last decades, mainly in two historical moments – the Iberian era and the Middle Ages,” said Councillor for Infrastructure, Diego Zaragozí.

“It is for this reason that a good part of the urban area of ​​Altea la Vella has archaeological protection, as this space is classified as an Asset of Local Relevance in the category of Traditional Historic Centre.

“This fact means that during the course of certain activities that affect the subsoil, the presence of archaeologists must be necessary and this has been done.

“The works that are being carried out are subject to an archaeological follow-up action, which has made it possible to document archaeological remains along various points of the route that are being intervened,” added Zaragozí.

Among the isolated finds, the appearance of an important set of ceramic material especially stands out.

Archaeologist, Pedro Jaime Zaragozí said: “It seems to be associated with a domestic space, which would be the definitive evidence of the existence of an inhabited nucleus in Iberian times in Altea la Vella”.

Items are being studied by the Professor of Archeology at the University of Alicante, Feliciana Sala.