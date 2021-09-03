Tribute to former councillor Eduardo Gil Rebollo





On Tuesday, August 31, coinciding with the first anniversary of the death, the Torrevieja City Council, paid tribute to it’s former councillor José Eduardo Gil Rebollo, with the unveiling of a memorial in La Mata’s Municipal Recreational area “Lo Albentosa”, now renamed the “José Eduardo Gil Rebollo” Recreational Area.

The memorial was unveiled by his wife Josefa Espinosa, and the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón. Also in attendance was the former mayor Pedro Hernandez. Music was provided by the Chamber Group of the Unión Musical Torrevejense (UMT), directed by Francisco J. Garres.

The park, which was formally opened in 2011, was a project to which José Eduardo Gil Rebollo fully dedicated himself along with the Torrevieja Rotary Club from the city, guided by the desire to provide Torrelamata with a green lung, especially provided for the enjoyment of families.

It covers an area of 150,000 square meters with pine trees, although only about 60,000 metres is forms the recreational area, located next to the vineyards and the lagoon landscape of the natural park.