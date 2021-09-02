



Solar panels taken from the energy of electromagnetic radiation originating from the Sun, are absorbed directly through the solar panels and converted into DC electricity, then through a grid-tied converter, transferred directly into the national grid system, and at the same time, the system allows energy to be stored in the storage system and can be used even in the event of a power outage.

What is a solar battery?

A solar storage battery is a battery specifically designed to store the electricity generated by solar panels and provide that energy for later use. Solar batteries can be used in several cases:

Some small solar installations, typically households with solar systems installed

With a large scale, such as a business with a larger system and more panels.

In a large group of solar energy storage batteries at a solar power plant.

In addition, solar energy storage batteries are increasingly used in stand-alone solar chargers installed in cities, such as to provide means of charging mobile phones, tablets and computers.

How does the solar energy storage battery work?

Solar energy storage batteries get electricity from solar panels. Any electricity that is not used immediately will be stored for later use. The solar storage battery (typically a set of solar cells in a combined solar storage unit) consists of a solar cell, a controller to monitor and control input levels, and output of electricity.

Types of solar energy storage batteries

Solar storage batteries are available in the following types:

Lead Acid – This battery is cheaper, but offers lower performance and shorter lifespan.

NiCad – This battery costs more than lead acid, in return for better performance and longer life.

Lithium iron phosphate – very high energy density, long operating time, very long life and safety.

Solar energy storage battery capacity

Likewise, solar storage batteries come in different capacities from 500Wh to 10kWh. An important point to note, however, is the large difference between maximum and “usable” power. This is because the solar battery is never fully utilized. Therefore, it must be known whether the capacity of the solar energy storage battery is the usable capacity or the maximum capacity.

Solar batteries have been and are big business and they are an important factor in the growth of solar energy in the coming years. By making the most of the energy generated by solar energy systems, they have a significant effect on reducing electricity bills and reducing reliance on the public grid.

This will reduce pressure on the National Grid, making it easier and more sustainable to meet the growing electricity demand. And if we talk about the solar battery prices in India then it varies from the battery size. As on the Loom Solar (the best solar brand in India) website, we can see that 500 Wh lithium battery price is 12500 INR while the price of 5kWh lithium battery price is around 150000 INR.

Solar Battery System benefits