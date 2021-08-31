



In the province of Alicante, over 14% of all traffic accidents that incur injuries to drivers or passengers, occur on roundabouts, the most dangerous of which are La turborrotonda, next to the University of Alicante, on the Elche ring road and in the three districts of Confrides, Guardamar and Torrevieja

This is according to the latest report from the Professional Association of Road Safety Training Companies (Formaster), which is based on statistics provided by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

According to Antonio Macedo, president of the association, it is “very worrying, even alarming, because it shows that drivers are unaware of the traffic rules on a roundabout and how they must manoeuvre them correctly to avoid such a high accident rate.”

The province registers more than 400 roundabout accidents annually about half a dozen deaths and more than 500 injuries, however, the DGT does not count those accidents with material damage only, those to which the police or medical staff are not called otherwise the data would be even greater.

The most dangerous roundabouts in the province, are La turborrotonda by the University of Alicante, through which more than 20,000 vehicles circulate every day with 5.5% of the accidents and more than 30 annual victims; those located between kilometres 43 and 49 of the regional CV-70, which connects Alcoy and Benidorm, in the Confrides area, which accounts for 4.7% of accidents and 22 injured; and the one located at kilometre 7 of the EL-20 or Elche bypass, with 4.6% of all accidents and 23 victims.

The report reveals that 80% of all drivers make mistakes when driving around a roundabout, the most common of which is not giving way to traffic already on the roundabout. Additionally, 45% of driver use the inside lane from which they exit the roundabout. “This is one of the most dangerous manoeuvres and the one that involves the most minor accidents and impacts,” says Antonio Macedo.