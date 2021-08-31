



Although the situation has improved significantly in the Marina Alta and l’Alacantí it has largely been stagnant in the Vega Baja and some towns in the areas of Elda and Alcoy

The incidence has continued to decline in recent days, but it has done so at a lower rate than in previous days, according to the figures released this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health.

The average rate of the incidence currently stands at 264.43 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which means that the extreme risk of contagion remains. Only the health authority’s in Dénia and Alcoy have moved out of this situation, joining Elche-Crevillent.

Since the previous update, last Friday, active cases have fallen by just 10%, while in previous days they had done so by almost 14%. There are currently 4,953 people with the virus, 542 less than last week.

The most worrisome situation is once again that of the Orihuela area, which has also recorded the slightest decrease in the incidence of the entire Alicante demarcation, but still has a rate of 363.09, mainly due to the fact that in several areas there have been spikes in infections.

This is also the case of Almoradí, which has added seven more patients in three days, up to 118, reaching an incidence of 556.39. This indicator is only surpassed by Callosa de Segura, which has improve a little but continues with 110 active cases and a rate of 575.1.

Other municipality that are a cause of concern include Redován, whose index rises to 446.82; as well as Cox and Benejúzar, up to 406.17 and 367.99 respectively. Orihuela has recorded a minimal drop and remains at 308.26, with 242 affected.

Elche is now below the danger threshold with an incidence of 247.48, while Santa Pola also improves although it is still 273.25. The average in the health authority covered by the General Hospital of Elche is 284.78, while Elche-Crevillent has fallen to 188.3.