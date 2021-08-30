



The new Mojacar la Vieja (old Mojácar) excavation campaign is underway, which for yet another year is due to the Local Council and the Valparaíso Foundation, in the expert hands of the University of Granada and the MemoLab cultural archaeology laboratory.

This campaign will be shorter because it will run only until the 10th, and according to José María Civantos, professor at the University of Granada in the Department of Medieval History, Science and Historiographic Sciences, it is going to be more focused on the consolidation and restoration of the site to be able to protect and preserve it so that it is increasingly accessible and known by the public.

Yet again conditioned by the health crisis, with reduced travel and social distancing measures, this Mojácar La Vieja excavation campaign will have a group of 30 archaeologists: students and restorers, who hope to achieve the objectives and meet the expectations proposed for 2021, and have the same impact as previous campaigns, both in the locality, as well as in the region and province.

As in previous years, as well as being able to get up close to visit or collaborate on the excavation, cultural activities are planned, which will be carried out and programmed around the tasks of the archaeologists working on Mojácar La Vieja.

On Wednesday 1st and Tuesday 7th September, the Esparto Grass Workshop repeats its objectives from 6pm in the Multi-Uses Centre.

A ceramic washing workshop is planned for Friday 3rd and Wednesday 8th September, in which anyone interested in archaeology and its discoveries will be able to take part. It will be from 6pm in the Multi-Uses Centre.

It goes without saying there are guided visits, which will be on Saturday 4th September at 10am at the foot of the Mojácar La Vieja hill. On Sunday 5th the guided visits will be repeated in two turns: at 10am and at 7.30pm, again at the foot of the excavation.

Those interested in any of these activities should pre-register on memolab@ugr.es

On Thursday 9th there will be a presentation of the 2021 archaeological campaign results at 9pm in the Plaza del Frontón in Mojácar Pueblo.