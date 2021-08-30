Football Focus





Sporting Saladar fans’ favourite goalkeeper Adrian Soriano has put pen to paper ahead of the 2021-22 season in the Valencia Regional, yet another boost to dressing room morale.

“Soriano will give us security at the back, commitment and good moments – on and off the field,” said a club spokesperson.

There has also been a glut of signings at CD Benijofar where Midfielder/defender Ezequiel Roca has renewed his contract along with central defender Enrique, captain Sergio Gea and Raul Rodriguez.

Despite a 5-1 defeat in their pre season friendly against CD Thader the club is in a positive frame of mind ahead of the 2021-22 season.

“It was a good game, despite the result against a higher league team in CD Thader. “It was the first pre-season friendly, with many new players appearing for the first time. “All the players who featured showed they have enough to be in the team.

“We will keep continuing to work hard, ahead of what will be a tough campaign,” said a club spokesperson.

There was also an encouraging 6-1 win for CD Montesinos against Sporting Saladar last weekend 6-1 in a pre-season friendly at the Municipal stadium.

CD Dolores Youth team has also returned to training ahead of the new 2021-22 campaign with pre-season friendlies that included a 5-0 win against CF Rafal, under coaches Jose Antonio Lope and Pablo Vilata.

Dolores born Juande – Juan de Gios Garcia Martinez – was present at the CD Dolores summer football campus. La Amaleda and Kelme CF prodigy Juande joined Elche CF, prior to moving to Levante, aged 14, where he will start his fifth year at the club this season.

The summer campus also saw the attendance of two referees from the Orihuela College, Juan Josè Lidon and Victoria Miralles.

Juanjo, 24, is a referee in Division 2B and also on the National football (Feminino) Iberdrola League. The new season will also see Almoradi resident Miralles promoted as an assistant to the Iberdrola League.