



Many thousands of people gathered on Saturday afternoon in forming a human chain to embrace the Mar Menor in protest against the desperate situation and the mismanagement of Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon, appealing once again to political leaders to put an end to this ecological disaster.

We look at the gaping inequality in the Ministry of Equality run by Irene Montero of Podemos where just 19 of the 88 staff are men and a warning of landslides for bathers in Aguamarina where the opposition group PSOE are calling for warning signs after regular rockfalls.

Photo: OHT Vega Baja – Vídeo y Fotografía