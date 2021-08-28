Romelu Lukaku is back in Chelsea





The prolific striker in Europe, Romelu Lukaku, is back at the club where he started his English Premier League career. He was in the books between 2011 and 2014, and he seems to have some unfinished business at the club. The Belgian striker signed a five-year contract that will add more attacking gunpower to Thomas Tuchel’s squad of Premier League giants.

Lukaku is back at Chelsea a decade after he originally joined the club. The move is already shaping Premier League betting odds, and we can only wait to see how he will perform. He has scored 80 goals for Chelsea and his country in the past two seasons. His ruthless attacking skills have defined him for too long. The formidable striker is equally adept in holding the ball with his back and running into space with a purpose.

Lukaku’s early career

Lukaku began playing for his local team Rupel Boom at the age of five. He was later discovered by Lierse after four seasons at Rupel Boom. Lukaku played for his Belgian Pro League club from 2004 to 2006 and scored 121 goals in 68 matches. Lierse was later relegated from the Belgian Pro League and, Anderlecht purchased Lukaku and other 13 players from Lierse in 2006. He played at Anderlecht for three years and scored131 goals in 93 matches.

Lukaku transfer to Chelsea

Lukaku joined the premier league club in August 2011 at a €12 million bid. He signed a five-year contract and was assigned jersey number 18. The Belgian footballer made his first appearance in the League Cup against Fulham, where Chelsea won the match on penalties. Although he spent time playing for the reserves, he made his first premier league appearance on 13th May 2012 against Blackburn Rovers. He turned to be the man of the match after giving an assist to John Terry.

Loan to WestBromwich Albion

Rumors were there that Lukaku would join Fulham but, he joined West Bromwich Albion on loan in August 2012. In a 3-0 match against Liverpool, he came as a substitute and scored his first goal for West Bromwich. During his career at West Brom, he helped the team win four consecutive matches for the first time since 1980. On 12th January 2013, Lukaku scored twice in a match against Reading. With such success at WestBrom, rumors claimed that he would stay at the club for another year. However, he insisted that he wants to be a star at Stamford Bridge. During the 2013-2014 premier league season, he was the 6th highest goal scorer.

Loan to Everton

During the end of the 2013 transfer window, Lukaku joined Everton on loan. On 21st September 2013, he scored the winning goal in a match against West Ham United that ended 3-2. He scored twice against Newcastle and assisted Ross Barkley in a match that ended 3-2. His career at Everton was successful, and The Guardian named him as the most promising young player in Europe.

He netted an opening goal in a match against Aston Villa and scored twice during the Merseyside derby, where Everton drew 3-3 against Liverpool. In March 2014, Lukaku returned from an injury and scored the only goal against West Ham. Everton managed to beat Arsenal 3-0, where he scored one goal at Goodison Park. He later scored his last goal on loan at Everton in a 2-0 match against Hull City. Lukaku helped Everton attain the 5th position with 72 points.

Lukaku later signed a five-year deal with Everton in July 2014 for £28 million and was assigned jersey number ten. Lukaku managed to score 21 goals in all competitions in consecutive seasons for Everton.

Lukaku at Manchester United

On 10th July 2017, Lukaku joined Manchester United and signed a five-year contract where he played along with his friend Paul Pogba. During the 2017-2019 season, he was not in form, and in most cases, played as a substitute under the manager Ole Gunnar.

Lukaku at InterMilan

Lukaku joined Inter Milan on 8th August and signed a five-year contract at the club. At Inter, Lukaku did wonders with the attacking partnership of Lautaro Martinez. The media spoke of the magical duo that gave incredible results. On 3rd January 2020, he broke Ronaldo’s record after scoring 50 goals in 70 matches. On 14th February, he scored an assisted goal against Lazio in a 3-1 victory bringing his Serie A tally to 16 goals of the season.

He equaled Christiano Ronaldo as the league’s top scorer. Lukaku ended the season with a total of 24 league goals and 11 assists. Inter Millan won the 2020-2021 Serie A for the first time since the 2009-2010 season.

Lukaku is back to Chelsea

Lukaku has returned to Chelsea. He has become the most expensive player with cumulative transfers of £ 285 million, surpassing Neymar. During his first match on 22nd August 2021, he scored the first goal against Arsenal in a match that ended 2-0. Lukaku’s spirit is at home, and he seems determined to continue building his career at Chelsea.