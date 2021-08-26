Registration opens at Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club





Registration is now open at the region’s premier Rhythmic Gymnastics Club, run by 3 x time Olympian Jennifer Colino, for all girls and boys from 3 years of age.

The new courses will start on 1 September, and you can register on the club’s website (www.jennifercolino.com/club). Places are limited and adapted to current COVID-19 regulations

It should be noted that the rhythmic gymnastics club coaches at levels, from complete beginner to competition.

For more information you can email: clubjennifercolino@gmail.com, or call 691 107 884.