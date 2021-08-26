



By Andrew Atkinson

Five residents have died at a Torrevieja Third Age Residence while over 30 people tested positive for coronovirus during August.

Union sources have stated that positive cases of Covid-19 have been registered since early August, with dozens of elderly residents diagnosed with the virus during the last three weeks.

The deaths occurred, despite all measures being taken to deal with contagions.

New cases were reported on August 24, including seven members of staff, during weekly PCR testing. All 200 plus users of the publicly managed facility are now in isolation and in ‘bubble’ groups.

Most of the elderly who have been diagnosed are ‘assisted residents’; those who have more serious pathologies.

Covid-19 positive cases are occurring, despite everybody at the residency having been vaccinated.

A union statement said: “During the first wave of the virus there were hardly any contagions in the residence, with the fifth wave appearing to be the worst”.

The Third Age Residence, in Calle Maestro Francisco Cánovas, is under the management of the Valencian government’s Department of Social Welfare.

All employees have to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) to enter rooms to give food and medication to the isolated elderly residents.

Cleaning workers are also equipped with PPE, as are suppliers and other staff who have to enter the residence, where visits have been prohibited, do so from the side of the building. And, as with all employees and residents, their temperature is taken.

50 outbreaks have been reported in Residences in the Valencia region, in nursing homes and senior facilities during August.